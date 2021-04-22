McDonnell, Ryder

KEVIN RYDER's rollercoaster 2020-21, in which he was fired by AUDACY Alternative KROQ/LOS ANGELES after decades as a market mainstay, then contracted COVID-19 twice, but later returned as afternoon co-host at crosstown MERUELO MEDIA Rock KLOS, and his positivity in the face of adversity was the focus of his conversation with his friend, ALL ACCESS "INSIDE PROJECT" columnist and hypnotist/life coach LYNN MCDONNELL, at the ALL ACCESS AUDIO SUMMIT 2021 on THURSDAY afternoon (4/22).

RYDER said that in the glory days of KROQ's KEVIN AND BEAN with GENE "BEAN" BAXTER, his perspective was more day-to-day than enjoying the overall success ("It doesn't feel like a ride. It felt like, because it's so continuous, it was always about the next day ... It just felt like one long continuous day for 30 years. It wasn't like we could pull back from it and look back at our career. It was just, 'what's next, what's next?' We had to be really, really sort of slaves to that").

He remembered BEAN's departure as "scary but sort of exciting" to be trying something new, and the brief tenure of "KEVIN IN THE MORNING WITH ALLIE AND JENSEN" as fun before the show was cancelled (he said he was first told to do the show solo when his co-hosts were fired, then was fired himself via a phone call after he went home that day). He said that it took three months to get back to normal after spending time just staying home and watching TV. But he said he felt he "gained a lot" from the last year, and the decision on what to do next after being fired was a "fun process," despite concern about paying the bills and his battles with COVID-19. The process of joining KLOS, RYDER said, took about six months, prompted by his old co-worker and new co-host DOUG "SLUGGO" ROBERTS' urging for him to talk to PD KEITH CUNNINGHAM.

RYDER said that he is about 90% done with writing his book, which he is authoring himself ("It's really a grind," he said of the process). His podcast, "GREAT NEWS WITH KEVIN AND MIKE," hosted with another former KROQ host, MIKE CATHERWOOD, focuses on inspirational news stories, a reaction, he said, to the negativity in the news.

