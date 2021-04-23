We Go On-Demand On Monday

Everyone at TEAM ALL ACCESS extends our deepest appreciation and a huge thanks to the many hundreds of people who registered and participated in THE ALL ACCESS AUDIO SUMMIT in live stream mode on APRIL 21st & 22nd, powered by the NUVOODOO CONFERNCE CLOUD.

And now, on MONDAY, APRIL 26th we move into "on-demand" mode for all of the 17 sessions and the terrific content from so many incredible thought leaders and experts, all designed to make a difference for you personally and for your careers. If you already have a registration just head to THE ALL ACCESS AUDIO SUMMIT and log in to see everything in on-demand mode.

Low Dough Registrations!

So easy to sign-up for THE ALL ACCESS AUDIO SUMMIT and grab a front row seat for only $150. Just $100 if you are out of work, and if you were a paid registrant at WWRS 2020, you get in for free.

All of this unique contents would not have been possible without the generous support of our sponsors:

300 ENTERTAINMENT, ATLANTIC RECORDS, BBR, BENZTOWN, CAPITOL RECORDS, CESD, COLEMAN INSIGHTS, CURB RECORDS, FUTURI, HARKER BOS GROUP, HOLLYWOOD RECORDS, INTERSCOPE/GEFFEN/A&M, JACOBS MEDIA, LORI LEWIS MEDIA, MISTERMASTER, MOMENTUM MUSIC RESEARCH, MUSICMASTER, MUSICIANS ON CALL, NUVOODOO, PREMIERE NETWORKS, PROMOSUITE, RCS, and SKYVIEW NETWORKS plus our thanks to our wonderful MC's KOST/LOS ANGELES morning star ELLEN K who also hosts the syndicated ELLEN K MORNING SHOW, and DANA CORTEZ whose syndicated venture THE DANA CORTEZ SHOW is kicking it bigtime from her home base at KKFR (POWER 98.3)/PHOENIX.

We want to also send kudos to CAROLYN GILBERT, RUSS GILBERT, ROGER MALINOWSKI, and especially MILLIE MARTINEZ STORDEUR and her team at the NUVOODOO CONFERENCE CLOUD for their expertise in making our first virtual presentation happen ... Maybe next year, we'll do a hybrid of the ALL ACCESS AUDIO SUMMIT as things hopefully get better with COVID-19 becoming less of a factor in our lives.

If you missed the live stream broadcast of the THE ALL ACCESS AUDIO SUMMIT, please review the sessions that were presented and then register for THE ALL ACCESS AUDIO SUMMIT to enjoy all of it at your convenience as many times as you like, on-demand, beginning, MONDAY, APRIL 26th.

