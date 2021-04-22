Top: Chipman, Sislen, Gilliam Bottom: Chase, Curran

A THURSDAY afternoon (4/22) session at the ALL ACCESS AUDIO SUMMIT moderated by FUTURI SVP TRACY GILLIAM mulled the future of measurement for radio, including measurement of platforms other than traditional broadcast radio.

NIELSEN AUDIO SVP/Sales Dir. DAVID CHIPMAN offered a preview of NIELSEN AUDIO ONE, the company's multiplatform solution that will cover streaming and podcasting audiences as well as broadcast, and combine the traditional PPM panels with other data to create results that will transition the industry to using impressions as a standard metric across platforms. BEASLEY MEDIA GROUP Chief Creative Officer JUSTIN CHASE voiced encouragement for the initiative, calling quantification of cross-platform listening critical as companies like his see listening on non-radio platforms increasing.

DMR/INTERACTIVE Pres. ANDREW CURRAN added that advertisers expect the kind of cross-platform data the NIELSEN project aims to collect, and RESEARCH DIRECTOR Partner CHARLIE SISLEN stressed the value of that information for programmers looking to be able to track where listeners are going.

SISLEN said that it is "extremely difficult" to coach and direct clients with numbers, some incompatible, coming from many sources like server data and TRITON DIGITAL data. He welcomed the NIELSEN initiative as reflecting how the competitive landscape has changed in the past five years and will change in the future. The pandemic, CURRAN said, has resulted in the radio industry being faced with rebuilding listening habits while at the same time dealing with increased competition. "If we don't win more of the recovery, we're not going to like whatever the measurement system is if there's not enough of our core audience there," he said.

While the panelists lauded NIELSEN's adjustment to try and account for headphone listening, CHASE noted that the methodology remains sample-based when the industry needs census-based data, a direction in which he said NIELSEN seems to be headed, but, "we're not there yet."

