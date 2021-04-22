Dua Lipa (Photo: Andrea Raffin/Shutterstock.com)

GRAMMY-Award winning artist DUA LIPA will do a special stripped down performance for ELTON JOHN's Academy Award's Pre-Party Benefit for his AIDS Foundation. The 29th ANNUAL ELTON JOHN AIDS FOUNDATION ACADEMY AWARDS® PRE-PARTY AND VIEWING will take place virtually SUNDAY, APRIL 25th. The 60 minute event will also feature a special duet with the two artists.

NEIL PATRICK HARRIS, will host the event which will also include appearances from top actors, musicians, entertainers, and philanthropists. Last year's event raised $6.4 Million.

ELTON JOHN said, "Now more than ever, we need to ensure that one pandemic does not override another, and we cannot forget the 38 million people living with HIV globally who need our care, love and support so we hope everyone joins us for this special one of a kind Oscar Pre‐Party."

For info on viewing packages click here.

