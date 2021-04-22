Webinar For Covid - Remembrance Day April 29th

The INDEPENDENT BROADCASTERS ASSOCIATION (IBA) will prep its member stations participating in COVID REMEMBRANCE DAY, set for MAY 25th, with an exclusive webinar. COVID REMEMBRANCE DAY (NET NEWS 3/11) is a day of honor and reflection for those who have been lost to the pandemic. It's being produced by PAIGE NIENABER and CPR PROMOTIONS, in conjunction with partners MANNGROUP RADIO, BENZTOWN and P1 MEDIA GROUP. The special IBA members-only webinar is set for 2p (ET) THURSDAY, APRIL 29th to provide how-to instructions and outline the tools and resources that will be available to participating radio stations.

NIENABER will host the webinar and provide radio stations with multiple ideas for the day. COVID REMEMBRANCE DAY is an opportunity for stations to continue to build on their campaigns to get the best, most current information on local vaccine availability and scheduling to their audiences. He commented, "On COVID REMEMBRANCE DAY participating stations and their listeners can reflect on the events of the past year, honor and give tribute to the victims, heroes, and people in their communities who have stepped up and been a part of the response effort. We hope every radio station in AMERICA will join us.”

Pres. of IBA RON STONE said, "This is a day for radio stations, clusters, and groups to pause and engage with their audiences in remembering those who have been lost since the pandemic hit in 2020, and those that have served as frontline workers in this battle. I encourage all IBA member stations to participate in this day of remembrance for those who were lost to the pandemic. PAIGW has put together a terrific webinar to help guide IBA members through the process.”

Stations that want to participate in COVID REMEMBRANCE DAY as an IBA member can join prior to APRIL 29th.

« see more Net News