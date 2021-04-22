Back On The Road

TODAY – EARTH DAY – the DAVE MATTHEWS BAND announced rescheduled dates for its 2021 NORTH AMERICAN summer tour, which will kick off on JULY 23rd and last through NOVEMBER 10th – many will be multiple nights at a single venue.

In keeping with the spirit of EARTH DAY, the band’s original plans on the cancelled 2020 tour to plant one million trees, DMB will, once again, pledge to plant another million trees by asking fans to join them in this mission by adding an optional $2 to their ticket price to plant a tree with THE NATURE CONSERVANCY as part of its PLANT A BILLION CAMPAIGN.

In addition, DAVE MATTHEWS BAND, who was named a UN ENVIRONMENT GOODWILL AMBASSADOR in 2019, will be neutralizing the biggest contributor to a concert’s carbon footprint – fan travel. On top of the band’s own footprint, REVERB will be calculating the carbon footprint associated with fan travel to DMB shows in 2021 and the band will be neutralizing these emissions by supporting carbon reduction projects.

See DMB’s tour dates here.



