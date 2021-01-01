Sold

KBEK 95.5FM INC, is selling Hot AC KBEK (NICE 95.5)/MORA, MN to ALAN R. QUARNSTROM's Q MEDIA PROPERTIES, LLC for $295,000. The buyer has been operating the station under an LMA since NOVEMBER 1, 2020.

In other filings with the FCC, applying for STAs were IDAHO STATE BOARD OF EDUCATION (BOISE STATE RADIO) (KBSS/SUN VALLEY, ID, increased HD RADIO power) and GCJH, INC.(WGTX/TRURO, MA, increased HD RADIO power).

And the Board of Trustees of SKAGIT VALLEY COLLEGE has requested an extension of the Silent STA for KSVU/HAMILTON, WA due to a lost lease.

