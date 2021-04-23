Montreal Festivals Return in 2022

EVENKO announced THURSDAY (4/22) it's three major festivals held in MONTREAL will officially return in 2022. A statement released by the comapny said, "EVENKO’s priority has always been the health and safety of festival attendees and, due to an ever-evolving COVID-19 situation, the decision has been taken to postpone the official 15th Anniversary celebration of OSHEAGA, so that the wonderful milestone can be celebrated in style and security at PARC JEAN-DRAPEAU, NEXT SUMMER, 2022. îLESONIQ will also be back in 2022, as well as the inaugural edition of LASSO MONTREAL, which is set to become the premiere country music festival in the greatest festival city in the world! We remain hopeful that the situation will improve enough over the summer and fall so that we are able to bring back music outdoors. We continue to monitor government guidelines and all safety measures as they evolve."

NICK FARKAS, SVP, Booking, Concerts and Events at EVENKO and founder of OSHEAGA said, "We’ve been working since last summer to try to deliver the full festival experience to fans. We are keenly aware of how important live music is to our fans and our city, and how much everyone misses it! We want to be back there in the action too, but the truth is that it takes several months to line up the various elements to create a festival, and with current uncertainty, we don't have that luxury.”

All passes for any of the 2020-2021 editions of the festivals OSHEAGA MUSIC AND ARTS FESTIVAL, îLESONIQ, and LASSO MONTREAL will be honored in 2022. Fans who already purchased their festival passes are encouraged to hold on to them. Refunds are also available for passholders who would prefer this option.

The new festival dates for 2022 at Parc Jean-Drapeau are as follows:

OSHEAGA MUSIC AND ARTS FESTIVAL: JULY 29th – 31st, 2022

ÎLESONIQ: AUGUST 5th – 6th + ÎLESONIQ EN VILLE AUGUST 4th, 2022

LASSO MONTREAL: AUGUST 12th – 13th + LASSO IN THE CITY AUGUST 11th, 2022

Follow them on FACEBOOK

« see more Net News