The COLORADO BROADCASTERS ASSOCIATION has announced the winners of its 2020 Awards of Excellence.

The winners were revealed in videos posted to the CBA website in lieu of the usual Awards of Excellence Gala, which fell victim to pandemic restrictions this year.

Radio Stations of the Year were BONNEVILLE Sports KKFN (104.3 THE FAN)/DENVER (metro DENVER); iHEARTMEDIA Top 40 KSME (96.1 KISS FM)/GREELEY (Major Market); KRYSTAL BROADCASTING INC. Triple A KYSL (KRYSTAL 93)/FRISCO, CO (Medium Market); and CHERRY CREEK RADIO Top 40 KSNN (103.7 THE RIVER)/RIDGWAY, CO.

The HARRY W. HOTH Public Service Award was given to COMMUNITY RADIO FOR NORTHERN COLORADO News-Talk KUNC/GREELEY's NEIL BEST.

See the videos with all winners revealed at the CBA website by clicking here.

