Christian-themed podcast "AS FOR ME AND MY HOUSE" has moved to the YEA NETWORKS roster of podcasts for distribution, production, marketing and sales. The show, launched in MARCH 2019, is hosted by JORDAN and MILENA CICIOTTI.

YEA NETWORKS Pres. SHAWN NUNN said, “We have big plans for JORDAN and MILENA and are excited they chose to grow with YEA PODCASTS. Their success is already phenomenal and we feel the sky is the limit with AFM+MH.”

JORDAN CICIOTTI said, “After experiences with other networks that left us disappointed and underwhelmed, the YEA team has been a big breath of fresh air. We were welcomed from the very first conversation, and treated like family immediately..... We see ‘As For Me And My House’ podcast as an extension of MILENA’s already established social media presence, but a place where we can discuss topics at length that warrant deeper conversation and further pondering.”

MILENA CICIOTTI said, “I think a lot of people (especially young adults) feel they can connect to a 40-minute-long conversation with a couple whom they’ve never met, simply by discussing daily life and real experiences or struggles we all face. There’s a refreshing, organic nature to podcasting; and we, as consumers of podcasts ourselves, appreciate long-form, unscripted dialogue that isn’t afraid to be vulnerable and transparent.”

