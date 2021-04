Top Show

MEDIA MONITORS' first quarter Podcast Listener Survey charts have been released, with SPOTIFY's THE JOE ROGAN EXPERIENCE topping the Top 25 Podcasts list with THE NEW YORK TIMES' THE DAILY close behind, and iHEARTMEDIA and NPR tied for first among all publishers ranked by the number of podcasts they have in the top 200. The rankings are based on unaided recall in a survey fieled betwen MARCH 14th and 31st.

On the podcast chart, ROGAN and THE DAILY were followed by CRIME JUNKIE, THIS AMERICAN LIFE, and OFFICE LADIES. Following iHEART and NPR on the publishers' list were PARCAST, PODCASTONE, WONDERY, and RAMBLE tied for third.

The charts:

Top 25 podcasts:

1. THE JOE ROGAN EXPERIENCE (JOE ROGAN/SPOTIFY)

2. THE DAILY (THE NEW YORK TIMES)

3. CRIME JUNKIE (AUDIOCHUCK)

4. THIS AMERICAN LIFE (THIS AMERICAN LIFE/WBEZ/CHICAGO)

5. OFFICE LADIES (EARWOLF/STITCHER)

6. STUFF YOU SHOULD KNOW (iHEARTMEDIA)

7. MY FAVORITE MURDER (EXACTLY RIGHT/STITCHER)

8. POD SAVE AMERICA (CROOKED MEDIA)

9. THE BEN SHAPIRO SHOW (THE DAILY WIRE)

10. CALL HER DADDY (BARSTOOL SPORTS)

11. MORBID: A TRUE CRIME PODCAST (AUDIOBOOM)

12. DATELINE: NBC (NBCUNIVERSAL)

13. UP FIRST (NPR)

14. H3 PODCAST (STUDIO71)

15, THE DAN BONGINO SHOW (WESTWOOD ONE PODCAST NETWORK/CUMULUS)

16. THE DAVE RAMSEY SHOW (RAMSEY SOLUTIONS)

17. NPR NEWS NOW (NPR)

18. WTF WITH MARC MARON (independent)

19. RADIOLAB (WNYC STUDIOS)

20. PLANET MONEY (NPR)

21. CODE SWITCH (NPR)

22. CONAN O'BRIEN NEEDS A FRIEND (EARWOLF/TEAM COCO/STITCHER)

23. THE BREAKFAST CLUB (iHEARTRADIO)

24. YOU'RE WRONG ABOUT (independent)

25. MARK LEVIN PODCAST (WESTWOOD ONE PODCAST NETWORK/CUMULUS)



Top Publishers:

1. iHEARTMEDIA and NPR (tied; 12 podcasts in top 200)

3. PARCAST, PODCASTONE, WONDERY, RAMBLE (tied; 5 podcasts in top 200)

6. THEBLAZE, EARWOLF, KAST MEDIA, NBC, THE NEW YORK TIMES, WESTWOOD ONE PODCAST NETWORK (CUMULUS). WNYC STUDIOS (tied; 3 podcasts in top 200)

