Eminem (Photo: Kathy Hutchins / Shutterstock.com)

EMINEM announced that he will be dropping his first NFT (Non-Fungible Token) release this SUNDAY, APRIL 25th at 3:30-4p (PT) on NFT marketplace NIFTY GATEWAY. The drop, dubbed “SHADY CON,” will feature a variety of EMINEM-approved NFT collectibles.



In addition, the collection features original instrumental beats produced by SLIM SHADY himself specifically for this release. The tracks will be made available only as part of the limited-edition and one-of-a-kind NFTs.



EMINEM originally teased the announcement on TUESDAY, retweeting the recent “SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE” sketch featuring PETE DAVIDSON in character as EMINEM from the “Without Me” video, which parodied the song in an attempt to explain what an NFT is.



Said EMINEM, “I’ve been collecting since I was a kid, everything from comic books to baseball cards to toys, as well as every rap album on cassette I could get my hands on. Not much has changed for me as an adult…I’ve attempted to re-create some of those collections from that time in my life, and I know I’m not alone. I wanted to give this drop the same vibe of, ‘Oh, man I gotta get just that one or maybe even the whole set!’ It’s been a lot of fun coming up with ideas from my own collecting passion.”



“SHADY CON” provides Stans, fans, NFT enthusiasts and collectors an opportunity to own a piece from this premier drop. Born from the convergence of blockchain technology, creative enthusiasm, and pandemic doldrums, this drop was inspired by EMINEM’s passion as a vintage toy, comic book and trading card collector that traces back to his childhood days as just “plain old MARSHALL.” This digital drop is modeled after the traditional “Con” gatherings where fans come together and trade their wares.



Commented NIFTY GATEWAY Senior Producer ASHLEY RAMOS, “We’re thrilled to welcome EMINEM to our platform. Demand for NFTs continues to grow and we’re excited to bring this collaboration to our community and give them access to new artwork and music on NIFTY GATEWAY’s marketplace.”



Nifty Gateway was created with the goal of opening the world to digital art and enabling both artists and brands to participate in this defining moment. Through the creation of unique, identifiable and secure digital art on the blockchain, NIFTIES have given authenticity to digital art — and with that comes value. The company’s NIFTY MARKETPLACE is an all-in-one platform where you can buy, sell, and store NFT collectibles.

