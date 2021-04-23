Cunningham

DANNY CUNNINGHAM has rejoined GOOD KARMA BRANDS Sports WKNR-A (850 ESPN CLEVELAND)/CLEVELAND as a Content Teammate.

CUNNINGHAM started at the station in 2015 before moving to MID-WEST FAMILY BROADCASTING Sports WOZN-A-W244DR (96.7FM/1670AM THE ZONE)/MADISON and, more recently, HUBBARD Sports KSTP-A (SKOR NORTH)/MINNEAPOLIS-ST. PAUL as the station's TIMBERWOLVES reporter and "VIKINGS VENT LINE" co-host.

Dir. of Content MATT FISHMAN told ALL ACCESS, "We’re thrilled to add someone of his skill and experience to the team."

