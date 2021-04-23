The Laugh Button Signs Up

Music and video rights management company MUSERK has partnered with comedy podcast network THE LAUGH BUTTON, which will use MUSERK's Blue Matter AI platform to automate searching for royalties due to content creators.

“This is pivotal for podcast royalty holders. The podcast space has been the Wild West where, unitl now, protected works have been used indiscriminately without attribution or payment,” said MUSERK Founder and CEO PAUL GOLDMAN. “Our Blue Matter AI technology is a game-changer as it finally enables the accurate matching of when and where works are used, the identification of everyone who is owed royalty payments and the ability to get them fully and quickly paid.”

“We’re extremely excited about working with MUSERK,” said THE LAUGH BUTTON Editor-in-Chief MATT KLEINSCHMIDT. “THE LAUGH BUTTON has a fantastic ecosystem of talented comedians and it’s extremely important to us to protect what these talented people create and support how they want it presented to the world. We feel we’re in good hands with MUSERK out there protecting the digital rights of our record label artists, podcasters, and video content creators.”

