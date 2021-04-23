Roy Masters

Longtime radio talk show host and counselor ROY MASTERS has died, according to a FACEBOOK post from his son ALAN on THURSDAY (4/22). He was 93.

MASTERS, born in ENGLAND, was a diamond cutter before becoming a hypnotist and counselor; he launched his radio show, known variously as "YOUR MIND CAN KEEP YOU WELL," "A MOMENT OF TRUTH," and "FOUNDATION FOR HUMAN UNDERSTANDING," and later known for many years as "ADVICE LINE," in 1963 as a brokered show at KTYM-A/INGLEWOOD-LOS ANGELES and KVEN-A/VENTURA, later moving to XEMO-A and KIEV-A before ultimately taking it into syndication, and hosted it through 2020, when his sons ALAN and DAVID took over hosting duties. MASTERS also founded the nonprofit FOUNDATION FOR HUMAN UNDERSTANDING and hosted a television show on KCOP-TV and KLXA-TV/LOS ANGELES in the 1960s.. Son MARK MASTERS ran TALK RADIO NETWORK for many years.

« see more Net News