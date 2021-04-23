Changes

MACDONALD GARBER BROADCASTING/NORTHERN MICHIGAN has made a host of programming changes.

COUNTRY WLXV (96.7 THE BULL) re-images with new station voice DAN KELLY and a chance to win a virtual performance from TRIPLE TIGERS artist RUSSELL DICKERSON. The lineup: market vet and PD DEANO remains in mornings, MIKEY ZEROE adds middays, STEPHEN TYLER remains in afternoons with KEY NETWORKS' syndicated "SHAWN PARR ACROSS AMERICA" added for nights. New weekend programming includes "COUNTRY 2020" and "THE BIG TIME SATURDAY NIGHT With WHITNEY ALLEN."

Adult Hits WZTC (104-5 BOB FM) adds MIKEY IN THE MORNING, market vets LISA KNIGHT in middays and JOHN KELLY in afternoons, plus a custom night show from KID KELLY. Weekend programming includes the addition of the 1980s "RICK DEES WEEKLY TOP 40," "THROWBACK NATION SATURDAY NIGHTS" and the "RETRO POP REUNION" SUNDAY nights.

Both stations will also add live and local weekend talent, including market vet MIKE MISICO.

Sister WKHQ Dir./Promotions and morning show co-host ROCHELLE GAGNON adds WZTC and WLXV duties

MGB VP/Programming ROBBY BRIDGES said, “We are very excited to add talent and programming that will truly make these great brands pop on the air!”

« see more Net News