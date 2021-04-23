Cox & Whitby-Grubb

RED BULL RECORDS announced TODAY (4/23) the appointment of two new members of the executive team. NIKKI COX will serve as the label’s Chief Marketing Officer, and STORME WHITBY-GRUBB will serve as Chief Creative Officer. Both will report to Managing Director GREG HAMMER.

COX will lead the organization’s efforts across marketing, digital, publicity, and streaming. With two decades of experience in music and entertainment, she formerly served as VP of both Global Commercial Marketing and International Marketing at CAPITOL RECORDS. She also served as Head of Promotions & Publicity at EMI MUSIC AUSTRALIA before relocating to LOS ANGELES in 2014.

WHITBY-GRUBB will oversee all creative activations, content, and special projects. With a career spanning twenty years in artist management and creative production, WHITBY-GRUBB has developed creative campaigns and concepts for clients, including INTERSCOPE RECORDS, ATLANTIC RECORDS, CAPITOL RECORDS, and various artists. An alum of THE BRITISH COUNCIL’S CREATIVE ENTREPRENEUR program, WHITBY-GRUBB previously was the founder and managing director of a LONDON/LOS ANGELES-based live production company, management company, and most recently, LOS ANGELES-based creative agency IMAGU CREATIVE.

COX said, “After two decades in the industry, I’m energized by the opportunity to join an independent company with the agility and entrepreneurial spirit of RED BULL RECORDS. I’m excited to help empower our staff to achieve their dreams and our artists to achieve their vision. This is truly an artist-centric company where the possibilities are endless, and the future is bright. Thank you to GREG HAMMER and RED BULL RECORDS for giving me this opportunity."

WHITBY-GRUB said, “I’ve been extremely fortunate to work with incredible talent and labels as an artist manager and business owner over the past twenty years but had always avoided going in-house at a traditional label. As an independent, artist-first record label that embraces the non-traditional, joining RED BULL RECORDS was the dream opportunity as a creative entrepreneur. I hope my experience working with artists will excite both our existing roster and future signings as we build an in-house creative department dedicated to elevating our artists’ vision, innovation, and entrepreneurial voices.”

HAMMER added, “We’re excited to bring NIKKI and STORME’s depth of experience to our team at RED BULL RECORDS. These are two incredible executives who bring a wealth of knowledge and a wide array of skills to their respective roles and will help to develop and guide the careers of our diverse roster. With NIKKI and STORME joining our leadership team alongside KENNY 'TICK' SALCIDO, KAMRUZ MOHAGER, PETER TORRES, and myself, we will be able to offer cutting-edge artists more tools and resources than ever before."

