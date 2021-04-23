SiMan & Chubb Rock

UNITED STATIONS syndicated musician/air personality CHUBB ROCK has added 15 new affiliates.

Four stations are on board with his new daily "THE CHUBB ROCK SHOW WITH SIMAN BABY" and eleven stations are now airing the 2 weekend shows DIGGIN' IN THA CRATES and AUTHENTIC CARIBBEAN.

The 4-hour daily AM program is also offered as content only so stations can air it in dayparts outside of mornings.

"THE CHUBB ROCK SHOW WITH SIMAN BABY" can now be heard in morning drive at DAVIS BROADCASTING R&B WKZJ (K92.7)/COLUMBUS, GA and JEFFERY HUFFMAN/JACOBS RADIO PROGRAMMING R&B Classic Old Skool KWCQ (106.1 THE BEAT)/CONDON, OREGON.

The content only offering is on in PM drive at MISSISSIPPI BROADCASTERS R&B WZKS (KISS 104.1)/MERIDIAN, MS and NEW PERSPECTIVES MEDIA R&B WOCS (93.7 THE PEOPLE'S STATION)/ORANGEBURG, SC,

DAVIS BROADCASTING VP/Market Mgr. GENIECE GRANVILLE said, “We just signed on as an affiliate and I look forward to working with CHUBB ROCK & SIMAN. We look forward to seeing how our listeners respond.” At the other new morning show affiliate,

JACOBS RADIO Owner JEFF JACOBS added, “CHUBB’s show brings validity and notoriety in the morning to our Classic Hip-Hop station with our core demo.”

CHUBB ROCK's AUTHENTIC CARIBBEAN weekend show has been added to several frequencies in the ALLENTOWN/BETHLEHEM/EASTON, PA region.

In addition, his weekend mix show DIGGIN' IN THA CRATES has added seven affiliates including VISIONS MULTI MEDIA GROUP R&B WUFO (1080-A/POWER 96.5)/Buffalo, CUMULUS MEDIA Urban WMNX (COAST 97.3)/WILMINGTON, NC, and HOWARD UNIVERSITY R&B WHUR (96.3)/WASHINGTON, DC

WHUR PD AL PAYNE said, “CHUBB has been part of the WHUR family for some time and I’ve been waiting on the opportunity to fold him into the flagship’s line up. Mission accomplished! Each show is an EPIC journey back to our youth with unmatched content and song selection. BRAVO!”

