Ray

ALL ACCESS hears that the syndicated "AMERICA'S FIRST NEWS WITL MATT RAY" is moving from GENESIS COMMUNICATIONS NETWORK to TALK MEDIA NETWORK as of JUNE 1st.

The show will move from GCN's XDS to a new TALK MEDIA NETWORK XDS feed, also on the WESTWOOD ONE platform, with the same clock and new netcues. An official announcement is expected sometime this weekend; stay tuned....

