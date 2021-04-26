Erin Austin

AUDACY Hot AC WMC-F (FM100)/MEMPHIS welcomes ERIN AUSTIN as the station's new morning co-host, plugging in next to RYAN ANDERSON. She arrives following a nearly 12-year run at sister station, Country KILT-F (100.3 THE BULL)/HOUSTON, where she was most recently AMD/Middays. AUSTIN replaces MICHELLE LEWIS (NET NEWS 4/1), who departed earlier this month for a position outside of radio.

Operations/Brand Mgr./Music Programming CHRIS MICHAELS said, "ERIN brings the energy, passion, and creativity that will instantly make some noise here in MEMPHIS. I have no doubt that our clients, and listeners will embrace ERIN AUSTIN out of the gate!"

AUSTIN is scheduled to make her FM 100 debut this week.

