Tim Smith Retires From KMIT/Mitchell, SD
April 26, 2021
Longtime SAGA COMMUNICATIONS Country KMIT (HOT COUNTRY 105.9)/MITCHELL, SD GM/Sports Dir./morning co-host TIM SMITH has announced his retirement after 48 years in MITCHELL radio, reports the MITCHELL REPUBLIC.
SMITH, a UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA and BROWN INSTITUTE graduate, joined KORN-A/MITCHELL in 1973 as a sports announcer and remained in the market ever since, calling MITCHELL HIGH SCHOOL and DAKOTA WESLEYAN UNIVERSITY sports. He moved to KMIT in 1979. SMITH is a four-time winner of the NATIONAL SPORTS MEDIA ASSOCIATION's SOUTH DAKOTA Sportscaster of the Year, most recently this year.