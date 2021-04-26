Smith (Photo: LinkedIn)

Longtime SAGA COMMUNICATIONS Country KMIT (HOT COUNTRY 105.9)/MITCHELL, SD GM/Sports Dir./morning co-host TIM SMITH has announced his retirement after 48 years in MITCHELL radio, reports the MITCHELL REPUBLIC.

SMITH, a UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA and BROWN INSTITUTE graduate, joined KORN-A/MITCHELL in 1973 as a sports announcer and remained in the market ever since, calling MITCHELL HIGH SCHOOL and DAKOTA WESLEYAN UNIVERSITY sports. He moved to KMIT in 1979. SMITH is a four-time winner of the NATIONAL SPORTS MEDIA ASSOCIATION's SOUTH DAKOTA Sportscaster of the Year, most recently this year.

« see more Net News