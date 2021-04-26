Brown, Edwards

CHICAGO PUBLIC MEDIA News-Talk WBEZ/CHICAGO Chief Content Officer STEVE EDWARDS us exiting the station to join executive search firm KOYA PARTNERS as Managing Director, and WBEZ Managing Editor TRACY BROWN will take over as Chief Content Officer. EDWARDS has been at WBEZ since 1999, when he joined as host of "EIGHT FORTY-EIGHT," and was named Chief Content Officer in 2017; BROWN joined WBEZ in 2019 from the ATLANTA JOURNAL-CONSTITUTION.

“This is a passing of the baton in our content team leadership, with the news of TRACY’s well-deserved appointment as well as Steve’s departure after a total of nearly 20 years with WBEZ,” said Interim CEO MATT MOOG. “Over the last few years TRACY and STEVE have built a strong partnership to lead our newsroom and content efforts, and together they have built one of the largest and most respected newsrooms in the city. While we will greatly miss STEVE, we are in extremely capable hands with TRACY and her leadership as she starts her new role.”

“STEVE is beloved by many on our staff, in our city and in our community,” added MOOG. “He has a strong sense of civic commitment and he loves to inspire, mentor and cultivate young leaders, so there’s no doubt he’ll combine both of those skills in his new role and will continue to do great things as he has with us.”

“Investing in people and strengthening civic life have been two powerful passions throughout my professional career,” said EDWARDS. “I’ve been so privileged to do both at WBEZ over many years, and I’m excited to begin a new chapter that expands on that work to help strengthen and diversify leadership across sectors, including journalism, at a time when we need it most.”

“I can’t imagine a better person to lead the next phase of CHICAGO PUBLIC MEDIA’s content growth than TRACY BROWN,” added EDWARDS. “She’s an extraordinary leader, a superb journalist and is deeply committed to building ever more innovative and inclusive public media. I look forward to what she and the rest of the team will create for all of us in our community as we go forward.”

“Both STEVE and I deeply believe in the importance of local journalism and being of essential service to our community,” said BROWN. “I’m looking forward to a new chapter ahead for WBEZ with the entire team. It’s been incredibly rewarding to work for and with STEVE, and I’m delighted knowing he will continue to have a huge impact on CHICAGO in his new role.”

