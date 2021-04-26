'Soul' Wins

H.E.R's "Fight For You," from "Judas And The Black Messiah," took home the OSCAR for BEST SONG this year, foiling 12-time nominee DIANE WARREN, who was up for "IO SI (Seen)." The singer/songwriter co-penned the song with TIARA THOMAS and D MILE.

Three music-themed movies also won big at last night's 93rd annual ACADEMY AWARDS live on ABC, a historic affair that saw "Nomadland" creator CHLOE ZHAO make history as the first-ever ASIAN woman, and only the second female overall, to take home the OSCAR for PICTURE and BEST DIRECTOR.

DARIUS MARDER's "Sound Of Metal" and PIXAR's celebrated "Soul" took home two OSCARS apiece, the former for SOUND and FILM EDITING, the latter for SCORE (TRENT REZNOR, ATTICUS ROSS, JON BATISTE) and ANIMATED FEATURE. "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom" earned OSCAR nods for HAIR.MAKE-UP and COSTUME DESIGN, but its main stars VIOLA DAVIS and the late CHADWICK BOSEMAN were upset by FRANCES McDORMAND and ANTHONY HOPKINS, respectively.

"Sound Of Metal" is the story of a thrash-rock drummer losing his hearing and finding himself in a rehab for vets. "Soul" traces the journey of a would-be jazz musician who visits a netherworld of souls trying to find his muse and figure out life's meaning. "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom" is based on the AUGUST WILSON play about the blues singer who fights for her independence from the music business.

"i''m so grateful to God for those 12 notes," said BATISTE, accepting the OSCAR, praising the power of music.

THE ROOTS' QUESTLOVE served as the award show's musical director, and even took part in an impromptu musical quiz towards the end of the show. STEVIE WONDER's "As" served as the theme for the IN MEMORIAM segment.

