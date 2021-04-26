Exclusive Analysis From Anthony Acampora

Top 40: The Weeknd New #1; Machine Gun Kelly/Blackbear Top 5; Bieber/Caesar/Giveon Top 10; Masked Wolf Top 15; Doja Cat/SZA Top 20

* THE WEEKND lands another chart topper as "Save Your Tears" moves 2*-1*, up 1127 spins

* MACHINE GUN KELLY & BLACKBEAR hit the top 5 with "My Ex's Best Friend," up 6*-5* - as INTERSCOPE has three of the top five*

* JUSTIN BIEBER vaults into the top 10 with "Peaches," featuring DANIEL CAESAR and GIVEON, climbing 11*-7* and is up 2650 spins

* MASKED WOLF is up 777 spins and goes top 15, up 16*-15* with "Astronaut In The Ocean"

* DOJA CAT vaults into the top 20, climbing 24*-20* with "Kiss Me More," featuring SZA, and soaring 1892 spins

* LIL NAS X is up over another 1000 spins, moving 28*-22* with "MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name,)" at +1015 spins

* DEMI LOVATO debuts at 38* with "Met Him Last Night," featuring ARIANA GRANDE, and +306 spins

* The other debut comes from SOFIA CARSON at 40* with "Fool's Good," up 151 spins

Rhythmic: Bruno/Anderson Paak/Silk Sonic New #1; Lil Tjay/6Lack Nearing Top 5; Bieber/Caesar/Giveon Top 10; Mooski Top 15

* BRUNO MARS, ANDERSON PAAK, and SILK SONIC are the new chart topper, up 3*-1* with "Leave The Door Open," up 828 spins

* JUSTIN BIEBER, DANIEL CAESAR and GIVEON go top 10 at Rhythmic as well, up 11*-7* with "Peaches," up 900 spins

* MOOSKI goes top 15 with "Track Star," rising 16*-14* and is up 547 spins

* DOJA CAT soars into the top 20 at Rhythmic as well with "Kiss Me More," featuring SZA, climbing 31*-19* and +917 spins

* GIVEON is closing in on the top 20 with "Heartbreak Anniversary," climbing 24*-21* and is +359 spins

* ROD WAVE has the top debut, entering at 33* with "Tombstone"

* POLO G's "Rapstar," INTERNET MONEY's "JETSKI," featuring LIL MOSEY & LIL TECCA, and NASTY C's "Black & White" also debut

Urban: Spotemgettem Holds #1 Spot; Drake Top 3; Mooski Top 5; Pooh Sheisty/Lil Durk Top 10; Jazmine Sullivan Top 20

* SPOTEMGETTEM holds the top spot for a second week with "Beat Box"

* DRAKE is top 3 with "What's Next?," rising 5*-3* and is +311 spins

* MOOSKI is top 5 with "Track Star," climbing 9*-5* and is up 390 spins

* POOH SHEISTY and LIL DURK vault into the top 10 with "Back In Blood," up 12*-6* and +663 spins

* LIL TJAY is closing in on the top 10, up 14*-12* with "Calling My Phone," and +416 spins

* BRUNO MARS/ANDERSON PAAK/SILK SONIC move 20*-17* with "Leave The Door Open," up 620 spins

* JAZMINE SULLIVAN hits the top 20 with "Pick Up Your Feelings," up 21*-20* and is +105 spins

* ROD WAVE debuts at 37* with "Tombstone," up 357 spins

* JUICY J is the other debut at 39* with "Spend It," featuring LIL BABY & 2 CHAINZ

Hot AC: Republic With Top 2 As Swift Moves To #1; The Weeknd Runner Up; Maroon 5 Leap; The Kid Laroi Top 20

* TAYLOR SWIFT scores another #1 Hot AC hit with "Willow" at +349 spins

* REPUBLIC has the top two songs as THE WEEKND goes 4*-2* with "Save Your Tears," up 602 spins

* MAROON 5 goes 10*-7* and is up 376 spins with "Beautiful Mistakes," featuring MEGHAN THEE STALLION

* IMAGINE DRAGONS go 20*-17* with "Follow You" at +482 spins

* THE KID LAROI hits the top 20 as "Without You," up 21*-20* and is up 348 spins

* JUSTIN BIEBER, DANIEL CAESAR, and GIVEON jump 29*-23* with "Peaches," up 407 spins

* TOM GRENNAN debuts at 39* with "Little Bit Of Love"

Active Rock: Pretty Reckless Hold Top Spot; Offspring Top 5; A Day To Remember Top 10; Rise Against Top 15; Badflower Top 20

* PRETTY RECKLESS hold the top spot with "And So It Went" for a 2nd week

* OFFSPRING go top 5 with "Let The Bad Times Roll," up 6*-5* and are +149 spins

* A DAY TO REMEMBER hit the top 10 with "Everything We Need," rising 12*-10*

* RISE AGAINST go top 15 with "Nowhere Generation," up 16*-12* and are +73 spins

* BADFLOWER go top 20 with "F The World," up 21*-20*

* ALL GOOD THINGS score a big debut at 28* with "For The Glory," up 203 spins

* OH! THE HORROR enter at 40* with "Tears Of Gold"

Alternative: Twenty One Pilots Top Chart; Dragons Runner Up, Grow 200+ Spins; All Time Low 'Once' Nearing Top 10; Offspring, Rise Against Top 20

* TWENTY ONE PILOTS take the top spot in their third week on the chart with "Shy Away," climbing 3*-1* and are +543 spins

* IMAGINE DRAGONS slide back to #2 with "Follow You," but are up 217 spins

* ALL TIME LOW go 15*-12* with "Once In A Lifetime," at +210 spins

* NESSA BARRETT is nearing the top 15, scoring a 20*-16* move with "la di die," featuring JXDN, up 136 spins

* THE OFFSPRING are top 20, up 21*-17* with "Let The Bad Times Roll," and are +114 spns

* RISE AGAINST go top 20 as well, up 22*-20* with "Nowhere Generation," at +135 spins

* PEACH TREE RASCALS debut at 28* with "Change My Mind," up 325 spins

* THE MAINE enter at 35* with "Sticky," up 98 spins

* BLACK KEYS are back, entering at 37* with "Crawling Kingsnake," up 139 spins

* CHVRCHES debut at 40* with "He Said She Said," with 189 first week spins



Triple A: Lord Huron New #1; Dragons Surge To #6; Manchester Orchestra, Passenger Top 10; Black Keys, Alice Merton Debut

* LORD HURON is the new chart topper with "Not Dead Yet," climbing 2*-1* and is +73 spins

* IMAGINE DRAGONS are heading to the top 5, up 10*-6* with "Follow You," at +46 spins

* MANCHESTER ORCHESTRA are top 10, up 12*-9* with "Bed Head"

* PASSENGER is top 10 with "Sword From The Stone," up 13*-10*

* BLACK KEYS score the top debut at 20* with "Crawling Kingsnake," up 235 spins

* ALICE MERTON debuts at 30* with "Vertigo," up 74 spins

