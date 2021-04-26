-
Exclusive Mediabase Chart Analysis
April 26, 2021 at 2:57 AM (PT)What do you think? Add your comment below.
-
Industry insiders receive ALL ACCESS' exclusive MEDIABASE chart recap analysis in their e-mail box every MONDAY morning. How about you? This week's data from ANTHONY ACAMPORA, Partner MUSICRUNCH/RADIOCRUNCH and MEDIABASE Charts Consultant:
Top 40: The Weeknd New #1; Machine Gun Kelly/Blackbear Top 5; Bieber/Caesar/Giveon Top 10; Masked Wolf Top 15; Doja Cat/SZA Top 20
* THE WEEKND lands another chart topper as "Save Your Tears" moves 2*-1*, up 1127 spins
* MACHINE GUN KELLY & BLACKBEAR hit the top 5 with "My Ex's Best Friend," up 6*-5* - as INTERSCOPE has three of the top five*
* JUSTIN BIEBER vaults into the top 10 with "Peaches," featuring DANIEL CAESAR and GIVEON, climbing 11*-7* and is up 2650 spins
* MASKED WOLF is up 777 spins and goes top 15, up 16*-15* with "Astronaut In The Ocean"
* DOJA CAT vaults into the top 20, climbing 24*-20* with "Kiss Me More," featuring SZA, and soaring 1892 spins
* LIL NAS X is up over another 1000 spins, moving 28*-22* with "MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name,)" at +1015 spins
* DEMI LOVATO debuts at 38* with "Met Him Last Night," featuring ARIANA GRANDE, and +306 spins
* The other debut comes from SOFIA CARSON at 40* with "Fool's Good," up 151 spins
Rhythmic: Bruno/Anderson Paak/Silk Sonic New #1; Lil Tjay/6Lack Nearing Top 5; Bieber/Caesar/Giveon Top 10; Mooski Top 15
* BRUNO MARS, ANDERSON PAAK, and SILK SONIC are the new chart topper, up 3*-1* with "Leave The Door Open," up 828 spins
* JUSTIN BIEBER, DANIEL CAESAR and GIVEON go top 10 at Rhythmic as well, up 11*-7* with "Peaches," up 900 spins
* MOOSKI goes top 15 with "Track Star," rising 16*-14* and is up 547 spins
* DOJA CAT soars into the top 20 at Rhythmic as well with "Kiss Me More," featuring SZA, climbing 31*-19* and +917 spins
* GIVEON is closing in on the top 20 with "Heartbreak Anniversary," climbing 24*-21* and is +359 spins
* ROD WAVE has the top debut, entering at 33* with "Tombstone"
* POLO G's "Rapstar," INTERNET MONEY's "JETSKI," featuring LIL MOSEY & LIL TECCA, and NASTY C's "Black & White" also debut
Urban: Spotemgettem Holds #1 Spot; Drake Top 3; Mooski Top 5; Pooh Sheisty/Lil Durk Top 10; Jazmine Sullivan Top 20
* SPOTEMGETTEM holds the top spot for a second week with "Beat Box"
* DRAKE is top 3 with "What's Next?," rising 5*-3* and is +311 spins
* MOOSKI is top 5 with "Track Star," climbing 9*-5* and is up 390 spins
* POOH SHEISTY and LIL DURK vault into the top 10 with "Back In Blood," up 12*-6* and +663 spins
* LIL TJAY is closing in on the top 10, up 14*-12* with "Calling My Phone," and +416 spins
* BRUNO MARS/ANDERSON PAAK/SILK SONIC move 20*-17* with "Leave The Door Open," up 620 spins
* JAZMINE SULLIVAN hits the top 20 with "Pick Up Your Feelings," up 21*-20* and is +105 spins
* ROD WAVE debuts at 37* with "Tombstone," up 357 spins
* JUICY J is the other debut at 39* with "Spend It," featuring LIL BABY & 2 CHAINZ
Hot AC: Republic With Top 2 As Swift Moves To #1; The Weeknd Runner Up; Maroon 5 Leap; The Kid Laroi Top 20
* TAYLOR SWIFT scores another #1 Hot AC hit with "Willow" at +349 spins
* REPUBLIC has the top two songs as THE WEEKND goes 4*-2* with "Save Your Tears," up 602 spins
* MAROON 5 goes 10*-7* and is up 376 spins with "Beautiful Mistakes," featuring MEGHAN THEE STALLION
* IMAGINE DRAGONS go 20*-17* with "Follow You" at +482 spins
* THE KID LAROI hits the top 20 as "Without You," up 21*-20* and is up 348 spins
* JUSTIN BIEBER, DANIEL CAESAR, and GIVEON jump 29*-23* with "Peaches," up 407 spins
* TOM GRENNAN debuts at 39* with "Little Bit Of Love"
Active Rock: Pretty Reckless Hold Top Spot; Offspring Top 5; A Day To Remember Top 10; Rise Against Top 15; Badflower Top 20
* PRETTY RECKLESS hold the top spot with "And So It Went" for a 2nd week
* OFFSPRING go top 5 with "Let The Bad Times Roll," up 6*-5* and are +149 spins
* A DAY TO REMEMBER hit the top 10 with "Everything We Need," rising 12*-10*
* RISE AGAINST go top 15 with "Nowhere Generation," up 16*-12* and are +73 spins
* BADFLOWER go top 20 with "F The World," up 21*-20*
* ALL GOOD THINGS score a big debut at 28* with "For The Glory," up 203 spins
* OH! THE HORROR enter at 40* with "Tears Of Gold"
Alternative: Twenty One Pilots Top Chart; Dragons Runner Up, Grow 200+ Spins; All Time Low 'Once' Nearing Top 10; Offspring, Rise Against Top 20
* TWENTY ONE PILOTS take the top spot in their third week on the chart with "Shy Away," climbing 3*-1* and are +543 spins
* IMAGINE DRAGONS slide back to #2 with "Follow You," but are up 217 spins
* ALL TIME LOW go 15*-12* with "Once In A Lifetime," at +210 spins
* NESSA BARRETT is nearing the top 15, scoring a 20*-16* move with "la di die," featuring JXDN, up 136 spins
* THE OFFSPRING are top 20, up 21*-17* with "Let The Bad Times Roll," and are +114 spns
* RISE AGAINST go top 20 as well, up 22*-20* with "Nowhere Generation," at +135 spins
* PEACH TREE RASCALS debut at 28* with "Change My Mind," up 325 spins
* THE MAINE enter at 35* with "Sticky," up 98 spins
* BLACK KEYS are back, entering at 37* with "Crawling Kingsnake," up 139 spins
* CHVRCHES debut at 40* with "He Said She Said," with 189 first week spins
Triple A: Lord Huron New #1; Dragons Surge To #6; Manchester Orchestra, Passenger Top 10; Black Keys, Alice Merton Debut
* LORD HURON is the new chart topper with "Not Dead Yet," climbing 2*-1* and is +73 spins
* IMAGINE DRAGONS are heading to the top 5, up 10*-6* with "Follow You," at +46 spins
* MANCHESTER ORCHESTRA are top 10, up 12*-9* with "Bed Head"
* PASSENGER is top 10 with "Sword From The Stone," up 13*-10*
* BLACK KEYS score the top debut at 20* with "Crawling Kingsnake," up 235 spins
* ALICE MERTON debuts at 30* with "Vertigo," up 74 spins