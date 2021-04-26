Wilkins

Attorney TIMOTHY A. WILKINS has been elected Chair of the Board of Trustees at NEW YORK PUBLIC RADIO, operator of News-Talk WNYC-A-F and Classical WQXR/NEW YORK, the NEW JERSEY PUBLIC RADIO stations, podcast producer WNYC STUDIOS, GOTHAMIST, and the JEROME L. GREENE PERFORMANCE SPACE in NEW YORK. WILKINS, a partner at FRESHFIELDS BRUCKHAUS DERINGER LLP, who has been serving as Vice Chair since last year, replaces MAYO S. STUNTZ, JR., who has been Chair since 2017.

“I am thrilled to have TIM assume the role of Board Chair at such a critical time for our organization, our city, and the world,” said NYPR Pres./CEO GOLI SHEIKHOLESLAMI. “Through his professional work and participation on numerous non-profit boards, TIM has demonstrated an unwavering commitment to ensuring a brighter future for our community. He has worked tirelessly to build and strengthen the institutions that are the cultural and economic bedrock of NEW YORK, always with a focus on ensuring these organizations serve all New Yorkers equitably and sustainably. His deep understanding of the distinct role NEW YORK PUBLIC RADIO plays in our city and his advocacy around diversity, equity and inclusion will help us meet our mission even more powerfully, and I am excited to partner with him on what’s ahead.”

“I am honored to serve as Chair of the Board of this incredible organization,” said WLKINS. “The pace of era-defining news and events shows no sign of slowing, making the public service of NEW YORK PUBLIC RADIO and the dedication of the people behind it more necessary than ever. I look forward to collaborating even more closely with each of these individuals and my fellow Board members as we build on the innovations of my predecessors to further the reach and impact of NYPR’s groundbreaking work.”

