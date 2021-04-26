Jerry Woods Hosts Virtual Concert

ATLANTIC GATEWAY COMMUNICATIONS Contemporary Christian WGTS (91.9)/WASHINGTON D.C. hosted a virtual concert with the band SIDEWALK PROPHETS. Over 13,000 attended the virtual concert with the Sidewalk Prophets as WGTS hosted from their studios, while SIDEWALK PROPHETS performed live from NASHVILLE. The concert was streamed live on both FACEBOOK and YOUTUBE via STREAMYARD. After the show, WGTS Morning Show Host JERRY WOODS interviewed the band, took questions from the audience, and gave prizes away.



WGTS Music Director ROB CONWAY shared, “We’d love to be able to get an arena full of listeners together tomorrow, but that’s just not our reality quite yet. It’s incredible that artists like SIDEWALK PROPHETS have stepped up to provide an engaging online performance. In a time when a lot of online streaming has grown stale, their innovation has kept it fun for our audience.”



WGTS is planning its first in-person show with MERCY ME scheduled to perform outdoors at a baseball stadium in WALDORF, MD at the end of MAY.

« back to Net News