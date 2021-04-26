(L-R):Lassiter (Photo: Kathy Thomas), McGuire (Photo: Tara Rudy) and Baumhor (Photo: Judith Hill Photography)

Industry talent agents STEVE LASSITER, MATT McGUIRE and HEATH BAUMHOR have launched full-service entertainment and booking agency RELIANT TALENT AGENCY in NASHVILLE. Its multi-genre initial roster includes TRAVIS TRITT, KENNY LOGGINS, EVERCLEAR, RODNEY CARRINGTON, PHIL VASSAR, YACHT ROCK REVUE, TAKE 6, AVERAGE WHITE BAND, SISTER HAZEL and more.

In addition to its fundamental base of booking and live event services, RELIANT will function as a full-service agency, offering representation in TV/film, commercials, voiceovers and endorsements. Additional agents at the company include CHRIS BURKE, CHRIS GAULKE, FRED HANSON, JEFF HOWARD, CHRIS LOONEY and FRANK WING.

"We are beyond thrilled to introduce RELIANT TALENT AGENCY," said LASSITER. "The team of partners and staff are all industry veterans with years of experience and [are] forward-thinking. We are invested and motivated to unify with artists and help them continue to reach new audiences and opportunities in other areas of representation. 2020 sparked many unforeseen changes in our industry, and the touring sector, especially. As we enter the next phase for live music, there is a real opportunity for our agents to take the current challenges and pivot into finding new ways and possibilities in representing our clients. We hope to play a leading role in this sector of our industry, and hope to be an asset to our artists for building the foundation of success.”

“The agency business is going through a renaissance, from years of consolidation to much-needed expansion with the recent launch of so many great boutique agencies," said BAUMHOR. "I am excited to help lead RELIANT into the future. We bring together an experienced and respected team whose character is as equally matched as our hustle.”

Added McGUIRE, “In the short time since STEVE, HEATH, and I came together to form RELIANT TALENT, the company has expanded to house a full staff and diverse artist roster representing several formats across the musical spectrum. I am proud to be a part of this venture and look forward to our continued growth. This is just the beginning for RELIANT, and you can expect to see more announcements in the coming weeks and months.”

RELIANT TALENT AGENCY can be reached at info@relianttalent.com, and P.O. Box 60778, NASHVILLE, TN 37206.

