New Imprint

Historian and author JON MEACHAM is expanding his deal with AUDACY podcast division CADENCE13's C13ORIGINALS with the launch of a co-venture with the company, SHINING CITY AUDIO, with the aim of creating a slate of historical audio documentaries and series.

With MEACHAM and CADENCE13 Chief Content Officer CHRIS CORCORAN as Executive Producers, the new venture's slate of podcasts for 2021 will kick off with two series narrated by MEACHAM, "FATE OF FACT," debuting on WEDNESDAY (4/28) and looking at why conservative Americans have become prone to disinformation and anti-democratic narratives, posting WEDNESDAYS through MAY 26th, and an additional daily "this day in history" podcast. Also coming soon are "HISTORY IS US," written and narrated by PRINCETON Professor and author Dr. EDDIE S. GLAUDE, SR., and a sports-centric version of the "IT WAS SAID" podcast on great speeches, the new version hosted by PHILADELPHIA 76ERS coach GLENN "DOC" RIVERS.

“I’m honored to be part of the CADENCE13 team,” said MEACHAM. “Our mission is straightforward: To use this amazing genre of storytelling to try to shed light in a public arena where it’s easier -- and more common -- to generate heat. The issues are so important—race, power, wealth, truth itself. Here’s hoping we can be a place where listeners will find perspectives they might not have expected -- points of view and angles of vision that will help in the work of being engaged and, ideally, enlightened citizens at a difficult hour in the life of the nation.”



“JON has been an incredible partner within the CADENCE13 family, and the work that we’ve already created together is something that we’re very proud of,” said CORCORAN. “We’re honored to be able to deepen our relationship with JON and create this amazing new imprint together with the continued objective of connecting listeners with history. Having Dr. EDDIE GLAUDE and Coach DOC RIVERS join us for this new imprint is beyond special, and we can’t wait to all get to work on building something historic together.”

« back to Net News