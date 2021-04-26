Agreements

Two more licensees have entered into Consent Decrees with the FCC to settle online public file violaions.

D&K DISTRIBUTORS, INC. (Country KEYL-A (HOMETOWN RAIDO 1400 AM)/LONG PRAIRIE, MN and Oldies KXDL (HOT ROD RADIO 99.7 FM)/BROWERVILLE, MN) and SUBARCTIC MEDIA, LLC (Classic His KARZ and News-Talk-Classic Country KMHL/MARSHALL, MN) agreed to the Consent Decrees, which require development of, and adherence to, compliance plans but do not assess fines.

