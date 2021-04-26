Eisen

As tipped when ENTERCOM and RADIO.COM changed their names to AUDACY in MARCH (NET NEWS 3/30), NFL NETWORK anchor RICH EISEN's radio and streaming show "THE RICH EISEN SHOW" and his additional podcast "JUST GETTING STARTED WITH RICH EISEN" are now available on the AUDACY app. The live show airs noon-3p (ET) weekdays and is available as a podcast and also streams as a video show on NBCUNIVERSAL's NBC SPORTS ON PEACOCK.

“RICH’s show is a terrific addition to our AUDACY platform and reinforces our position as the unrivaled leader in local and national sports audio content,” said AUDACY EVP/Programming JEFF SOTTOLANO. “We’re thrilled to bring RICH’s mix of sports and culture to our audience, just in time for this week’s NFL DRAFT.”



“I could not be more thrilled to be partnering with AUDACY to bring my show and podcasts to the millions of ears they have listening on their platform 24/7,” said EISEN. “I would say I can’t wait to just get started with them, but it all starts immediately, so that’s quite exciting.”

