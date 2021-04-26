VanReece

NANCY VANREECE will join the team at nationally-syndicated Americana television and radio show MUSIC CITY ROOTS (MCR) in the newly-created position of VP/Public Affairs and Business Development, effective SATURDAY, MAY 1st. She is member of the Metro NASHVILLE City Council. In her new position, she will represent both the show and its new venue, the 1,000-seat ROOTS BARN venue, now under construction in MADISON, TN and set to open in early 2022.

VANREECE began her career in 1983 as an announcer and PD for three radio stations in TEXAS and OKLAHOMA, before moving to NASHVILLE to work in artist management, music publishing and marketing. She later worked as Senior Licensing Executive at BMI from 1998-2007.

“Everything I’ve done for the last 40 years in the music business has given me the unique skill set to help put together a place where all people feel like the music of their roots has a home,” said VANREECE. “The people involved are my kind of people. We have the vision to build something that lasts. Long after I’m gone, there will still be music at the ROOTS BARN. This will be a place where stories will be told, lives will be inspired and memories will be made. I am so very happy to be invited to join this team and look forward to engaging other brands and organizations in partnership.”



MUSIC CITY ROOTS Executive Producer JOHN WALKER said, “We’ve built the MCR dream team over the years one passionate soul at a time. NANCY is a powerful and dynamic addition to the family.”

The show is distributed by AMERICAN PUBLIC TELEVISION, airs on the radio in the NASHVILLE area on flagship station WMOT/MURFREESBORO, and is carried on radio stations across the country. After a pause, it is set to return in early 2002, broadcasting from its new venue.

