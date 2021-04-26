Mistress Carrie Hosting Afternoons For Westwood One's Rock 2.0

CUMULUS MEDIA’s WESTWOOD ONE has announced that former WAAF/BOSTON personality MISTRESS CARRIE will be joining the 24-hour network formats division as afternoon host of the Rock 2.0 and CRX formats. CARRIE worked for 20 years at WAAF before they flipped format in FEBRUARY 2020 (NET NEWS 2/24/20).

CARRIE said, "I am honored and thrilled to take the next step in my radio career with WESTWOOD ONE. Taking my show nationally has always been a dream, and now it's coming true thanks to this incredible company! I know I'm part of an amazing and talented team, and I cannot wait to get started!”

“CARRIE is already well established as top-shelf radio talent, and we’re proud to elevate her to a national level by showcasing her on dozens of US radio stations,” said WESTWOOD ONE VP/Programming-Contemporary Formats CHERI MARQUART. "This is another example of how WESTWOOD ONE is able to offer our affiliates top-tier talent. We are very excited to have CARRIE join our team, and I know our affiliates will be as well.”

