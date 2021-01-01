Weekly Downloads

PODTRAC's weekly podcast listening data for its measured shows for APRIL 19-25 showed downloads flat from the previous week and up 7% on a year-to-year basis.

As for growth in "top categories" for PODTRAC measured shows, download growth for the 52-week period from APRIL 20, 2020 to APRIL 25, 2021 was +3% for Arts, -11% for Business, +20% for Comedy, -5% for Education, -2% for History, +1% for News, +30% for Science, +2% for Society & Culture, +7% for Sports, and +62% for True Crime. Week-to-week growth was 0% for Arts, -5% for Business, -13% for Comedy, +2% for Education, -7% for History, +3% for News, +34% for Science, +2% for Society & Culture, +6% for Sports, and -2% for True Crime.

« see more Net News