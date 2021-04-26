Guest Series With Lori McKenna And Johnathan Taplin

The AMERICANA MUSIC ASSOCIATION FOUNDATION and NEW YORK UNIVERSITY’S STEINHARDT SCHOOL OF CULTURE, EDUCATION, AND HUMAN DEVELOPMENT announced TODAY (4/26) a partnership to create programming and initiatives designed to enhance the understanding of and appreciation for the origins, history, and cultural impact of AMERICANA music.

The collaboration will begin with a high-profile guest series jointly curated by STEINHARDT’s Department of Music and Performing Arts Professions and the FOUNDATION, as well as input from the FOUNDATION regarding the development of NYU courses about or related to the AMERICANA genre. Plans include an AMERICANA scholarship program and an annual NYU STEINHARDT-AMERICANA MUSIC ASSOCIATION Artist-In-Residence.

The partnership’s first joint effort will take place TOMORROW (4/27) at 7p (ET), when award-winning songwriter and recording artist LORI MCKENNA will visit Words & Music, an interview series hosted by GRAMMY-nominated songwriter and STEINHARDT Director of Songwriting PHIL GALDSTON. On THURSDAY, MAY 6th, GALDSTON will host legendary music and film producer and intellectual property advocate JONATHAN TAPLIN. Both events will be livestreamed via ZOOM and open to the public.

JED HILLY, Executive Director of the AMERICANA MUSIC ASSOCIATION FOUNDATION said, “We are thrilled to partner with NYU on this exciting initiative. To have a relationship at one of the world’s great liberal arts institutions and to help educate students on the cultural impact of this art form is something we dreamed of when we first conceived of the FOUNDATION.”

JACK KNOTT, Dean of the STEINHARDT School said, "The AMERICANA MUSIC ASSOCIATION and its FOUNDATION have done a remarkable job of bringing well-deserved recognition to the music and its creators."

Dr. DAVE SCHROEDER, Director of the Department of Music and Performing Arts Professions, added, “We are excited to contribute to that effort through the education of our students, faculty, and staff and the NYU community, at large."

Click here for more info.

« see more Net News