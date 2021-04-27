New Podcast

Conservative content company NEWSMAX has launched a new daily podcast, the first in what it says will be a series of podcasts. "NEWSMAX DAILY WITH ROB CARSON" is hosted by the veteran radio personality and comedy writer for RUSH LIMBAUGH.

“We’ve had overwhelming requests from viewers and readers and have decided to begin building a portfolio of podcasts -- a tremendous medium for our content,” said CEO CHRIS RUDDY. “‘NEWSMAX DAILY’ will allow everyone to catch up with the news while enjoying the wit, humor, and sensibility of ROB CARSON.”



“NEWSMAX has one of the most engaged audiences in cable television and online, and it will be fun to reach them through a podcast,” said CARSON, who also hosts a weekend show for NEWSMAX TV. “It’s an honor to part of NEWSMAX’s launch of this growing platform.”



NEWSMAX is one of two cable news networks that moved further to the right of FOX NEWS after the presidential election, amplifying the falsehoods about the election being "stolen" from DONALD TRUMP.

