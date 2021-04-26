Milsap's new album cover

Ahead of the FRIDAY, APRIL 30th release of RONNIE MILSAP’s new album, “A Better Word For Love,” BLACK RIVER ENTERTAINMENT is offering a free radio special, “A Better Word For Love, RONNIE MILSAP Radio Special.” MILSAP and his longtime producer, ROB GALBRAITH, chat about the album and share stories behind the songs spanning the six-time GRAMMY-winning music legend’s entire career.

The special will be made available to Country radio via CDX on WEDNESDAY (4/28) for immediate use. Hosted by COUNTRY RADIO HALL OF FAME MEMBER and WSM-A/NASHVILLE morning host BILL CODY, the special arrives in two segments of just under a half hour each. There is also a “build your own” version available that allows for customization.

Listen to a 30-second promo here.

