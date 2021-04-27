New Option

ACAST's latest new podcast advertising offering in its ACAST MARKETPLACE is Sponsored Stories, an option for sponsors to buy longer spots -- 90 seconds to 4 minutes -- dynamically inserted into podcast episodes across a show's entire back catalog. and allowing brands and podcasters to be more creative and flexible with the ads' content. The new option, featuring work by ACAST CREATIVE, the company's in-house creative team, is being used by the U.K.'s DEPARTMENT OF EDUCATION with spots promoting its "Get Into Teaching" campaign running on THE GUARDIAN FOOTBALL WEEKLY.

ACAST CREATIVE Dir. JACK PRESTON said, “We’re fiercely protective of the unique audio environment podcasting provides, and what it allows advertisers to do. By introducing Sponsored Stories, we’re giving our podcasters and the brands they choose to work with more space to be creative -- to do something a little different to the traditional sponsorship read -- while at the same time creating an even more immersive experience for the listener.

“Many of our publishers and independent podcasters don’t have the bandwidth or the resources to create large scale branded content campaigns, so this product also gives them an opportunity to work with brands on creative executions at a higher price point.”

