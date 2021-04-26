Bouvard

WESTWOOD ONE and CUMULUS MEDIA Chief Content Officer PIERRE BOUVARD's latest post at the WESTWOOD ONE corporate blog contends that advertisers need to use AM/FM radio to lift TV campaigns' reach as audiences abandon linear TV and cable sees continued erosion.

The data cited by BOUVARD includes the drop in linear TV's weekly reach in persons 25-54 according to NIELSEN's Total Audience Report (down from 85% to 77% in two years); Pay TV losing 5.5 million subscribers in 2020; Erosion in broadcast and cable television time spent viewing across all genres but news; and the aging of the audience for the Big 4 English-language commercial broadcast TV networks (67% being 50 years old or older) and for cable (65% in the 50+ demographic).

BOUVARD writes that the addition of AM/FM radio to a TV buy triples the reach lift that connected TV can provide alone, pointing to a study showing that adding 50 points of AM/FM radio to 250 points of TV (225 linear TV GRPs and 50 connected TV GRPs) generated a 24% increase in reach, triple the incremental reach lift from connected TV on its own. And BOUVARD adds that AM/FM radio helps reach light TV viewers (83% of that audience, according to NIELSEN SCARBOROUGH).

Read the post by clicking here.

« see more Net News