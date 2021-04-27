99.1 PLR Turns 50 On April 29th

CONNOISSEUR MEDIA Rock WPLR (99.1 PLR)/NEW HAVEN, CT will turn 50 years old this THURSDAY, APRIL 29th and will celebrate this weekend honoring the music and personalities that have been part of the station since 1971.

“There are so few stations in the country that have kept the same format for this long,” said VP/Programming KEITH DAKIN. “PLR’s longevity and success is truly a testament to the ongoing power of local rock radio”.

At 7a (ET) this THURSDAY during CHAZ & AJ in the morning, NEW HAVEN Mayor JUSTIN ELICKER will proclaim APRIL 29th WPLR Day in NEW HAVEN. At 8:30a (ET), CONNECTICUT Governor NED LAMONT will do the same for the state. The station will then highlight a different year in music history each hour through SUNDAY MAY 2nd, and many previous PLR’s DJ’s will share their favorite memories of the station.

“99.1 PLR has such an incredible history and I can’t think of any better use of our airtime this weekend then to celebrate and recognize the work and contributions of those who came before us,” said Senior VP/Market Manager KRISTIN OKESSON. “There are so few stations in the country that are as attached to their community as PLR is. This is truly a tribute to a legendary station that I am honored to be a part of."

An archive page of audio, video and photos of WPLR history has been set up online and available here and a TV commercial here.

