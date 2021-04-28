-
Watch The All Access Audio Summit Sessions On-Demand As Many Times As You Like
Not Registered To View? Head To AllAccessAudioSummit.com/register
April 28, 2021 at 3:37 AM (PT)What do you think? Add your comment below.
-
If you were there in person for the ALL ACCESS AUDIO SUMMIT you saw 18 great sessions in live stream. If you missed the original broadcast on APRIL 21 & 22 or had to go do something else, like your job, not a worry - you can now see every session, including the MUSICMASTER HUMANITARIAN AWARDS and the BENZOTWN 50, all on-demand.
If you were registered for the ALL ACCESS AUDIO SUMMIT all you have to do is go to AllAccessAudioSummit.com and click ON DEMAND SESSIONS and you can review what you've watched and can watch them over and over again, on-demand.
Grab a front row on-demand seat for only $150. Just $100 if you are out of work, and if you were a paid registrant at WWRS 2020, you get in for free
Now, if you are not registered, simply go to AllAccessAudioSummit.com/register and sign up. THE ALL ACCESS AUDIO SUMMIT lets you grab a front row on-demand seat for only $150. Just $100 if you are out of work, and if you were a paid registrant at WWRS 2020, you get in for free.
Anyone having any credential issues, send an email to MILLIE and she will hook you up.
Thanks For Making The All Access Audio Summit A Major Success
Everyone at Team ALL ACCESS extends our deepest appreciation and a huge thanks to the many hundreds of people who registered and participated in THE ALL ACCESS AUDIO SUMMIT in live stream mode on APRIL 21st & 22nd, powered by the NUVOODOO CONFERNCE CLOUD.