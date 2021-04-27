James Rightmire Joins

EL DORADO BROADCASTERS/VICTOR VALLEY, CA appoints JAMES RIGHTMIRE as Dir./Sales. He spent the past four years as SVP/sales for iHEARTMEDIA/STOCKTON-MODESTO.

“JAMES RIGHTMIRE has expertise in radio and digital marketing” said Exec. Pres. CHRIS FLEMING. “These are the skills that will help us be the marketing arm of the high desert for years to come. JAMES is a great addition to our organization and help us create multi-media opportunities for all of our customers."

