New Radio Flagship

GRAND VALLEY STATE UNIVERSITY football is moving from iHEARTMEDIA Sports WMAX-F (ESPN 96.1)/GRAND RAPIDS, MI to crosstown CUMULUS Classic Rock WLAV for the 2021 season. Game play-by-play will air on WLAV while the "GVSU FOOTBALL WEEKLY REPORT" will ait THURSDAYS on sister Sports WJRW-A-W291DJ-WBBL-A (THE TICKET). GVSU men's and women's basketball will also air on THE TICKET, as will "THE ANCHOR UP SHOW," a new weekly GVSU athletics show to air on TUESDAYS. okSome men's basketball games will also be broadcast on Country WTNR (THUNDER 107.3).

"We are excited about this new partnership and we appreciate the support of west Michigan, said GVSU Director of Athletics KERI BECKER. "CUMULUS MEDIA has a long history in GRAND RAPIDS and this partnership will fuel new opportunities for GVSU Athletics".



"This agreement is a testament to the strength of our championship brand. GVSU Football will be broadcasted on 97 LAV-FM Classic Rock, which is a well-known established 50,000 watts station that is top 10 in the west MICHIGAN market," said GVSU Deputy Director of Athletics-External Relations DOUG LIPINSKI. "We are excited about the future of GVSU Athletics and we look forward to growing LAKER Nation"

