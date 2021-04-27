Annual Event

Three years ago, MUSICMASTER SCHEDULING launched the MUSICMASTER HUMANITARIAN AWARDS to celebrate radio’s "impact in communities, and recognize those who have used that influence to make a difference." Each year, both a group and individual recipient are honored during the annual ALL ACCESS INDUSTRY AWARDS.

This year, the individual Humanitarian award was presented to ROXANNE RICHARDSON, co-host of weekday morning show “ROXANNE AND ACE” on WDJC/BIRMINGHAM, AL.

In the words of her co-host ACE MCKAYE, ROXANNE’s “heart breaks at even the thought of someone living on the streets and in danger”. Each MONDAY for nine years now, ROXANNE has led a team through the roughest streets in the city to hand out clothes, protein packs and prayers, and let people know where to get help if needed. She also founded the WELLHOUSE, a shelter for women seeking refuge from human trafficking.

MUSICMASTER CEO LAURIE KNAPP shared, “The MUSICMASTER team extends our congratulations to our winners, and we thank you for your efforts and those of all of our nominees. Through your example, radio continues to play a vital role in bringing communities together not only for entertainment, but also to make a difference.”

