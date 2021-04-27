Fears



URBAN ONE's radio division RADIO ONE, has promoted ERNEST FEARS III to the position of Dir./Sales for their WASHINGTON, DC five-station cluster. He moves up from the GSM spot.

FEARS said, “During my 40 years in the business in the DC Market, I’ve had the chance to work with so many professionals that I have learned from. If not for them, I would not stand where I am today. I look forward to paying forward the help and guidance that I received to my team and their clients."

SRVP/JEFF WILSON added, “For decades ERNIE has been one of the most respected leaders in WASHINGTON DC media. But today, we celebrate his leadership and innovation moving forward as we blaze new trails while creating unprecedented solutions for our business partners."

