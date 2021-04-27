Gallenbeck

CUMULUS MEDIA has named TRICIA GALLENBECK VP/Market Mgr. for its EUGENE, OR cluster. Most recently, GALLENBECK had been VP/GM for RENO MEDIA GROUP/RENO NV. Prior to that, she had been BEASLEY MEDIA/FAYETTEVILLE, NC Dir./Sales and GSM and Dir./New Business And Events for BEASLEY MEDIA/LAS VEGAS.

CUMULUS MEDIA/BOISE RVP/Market Mgr. DON MORIN commented, "TRICIA’s extensive broadcast career and experience in various size markets make her a perfect fit for our EUGENE station cluster. Her strategic approach to management coupled with her ability to build a winning culture position this team and stations for great success. TRICIA is a winner!"

GALLENBECK added, "It’s an exciting time to work in radio! CUMULUS is a dynamic and innovative company, and I’m honored that DON MORIN invited me to join the talented team in EUGENE. The CUMULUS stations in EUGENE are iconic brands and have a history of commitment to community and partnership success. I’m looking forward to discovering how much more we can accomplish together."

CUMULUS MEDIA has five stations in EUGENE: Sports KUJZ (95.3 THE SCORE), Classic Rock KZEL, News-Talk KUGN-A, Alternative KNRQ (103.7 NRQ), and Hot AC KEHK (STAR 102.3).

