May 26th

CORUS ENTERTAINMENT's CURIOUSCAST podcast network is partnering with JULIEN CHRISTIAN LUTZ (a/k/a DIRECTOR X) and TAJ CRITCHLOW's FELA production company to launch a new podcast, "ARTchitects," on MAY 26th. The bi-weekly show, hosted by LUTZ, CRITCHLOW, and KARENA EVANS, will feature guests from the arts, fashion, and design worlds and will focus on the world of music videos.

"We created this podcast because we felt the need to give flowers to the artists that make one of the most creative art forms in the world -- music videos -- and a platform to discuss their process and experiences, while we celebrate innovation, cultural impact and artistry," said CRITCHLOW "I've witnessed too many times the entertainment industry disrespecting this art form, even though it has spawned the biggest filmmakers in cinema such as DAVID FINCHER, SPIKE JONZE, F GARY GRAY, MELINA MATSOUKAS and many more. Put some respect on it and show love to these ARTchitects!"

"Music videos have an outsized impact on culture but too often the craft behind them is overlooked," said Exec Prod. DEAN ROSEN. "ARTchitects will give listeners the opportunity to get inside the minds of the biggest figures of this space and beyond. TAJ is a natural entertainer and curator and I am excited for him to share his world with a larger audience.

"We're are so excited be collaborating with TAJ, X, KARENA, and the entire team at FELA on this new podcast to bring their voices, perspectives, and unique storytelling to a brand new audience," said CORUS/CURIOUSCAST Dir./Streaming and Podcasting CHRIS "DUNNER" DUNCOMBE. "I can't wait for people to hear this show."

