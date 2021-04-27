They Get The Show

DAN LE BATARD and JOHN SKIPPER's MEADOWLARK MEDIA has inked a content distribution, monetization, and sponsorship deal with DRAFTKINGS, which will distribute "THE DAN LE BATARD SHOW WITH STUGOTZ" and the LE BATARD & FRIENDS NETWORK of podcasts via audio, TV, digital and social channels. As part of the deal, the shows will prominently feature DRAFTKINGS sports betting and fantasy sports information. Terms of the deal were not disclosed, although the agreement is reportedly a three-year contract worth up to $50 million.

DRAFTKINGS recently acquired the VSiN sports betting content company, which produces audio content for radio and podcasts as well as video; the new deal anticipates DRAFTKINGS commissioning new content to be developed and produced by MEADOWLARK, working with DRAFTKINGS' recently-hired Chief Media Officer BRIAN ANGIOLET.



“We’re thrilled to find a collaborator in DRAFTKINGS that shares our vision to grow DAN LE BATARD’s already wildly popular network of shows in non-conventional ways,” said SKIPPER. “With the freedom to widely distribute these programs, we’ll be able to reach the largest possible audience and provide incredible content to DRAFTKINGS.”

“JOHN SKIPPER and DAN LE BATARD have established a deep roster of content creators that will continue to expand quality and original programming,” said DRAFTKINGS CEO/Chairman JASON ROBINS. “Our relationship with MEADOWLARK MEDIA demonstrates DRAFTKINGS’ dynamic approach in bringing premium content to skin-in-the-game sports fans through numerous channels.”



”Thank you, DRAFTKINGS, for empowering us with the exhilarating combination of rocket fuel and total freedom,” said LE BATARD. “I’m overjoyed to team with a fearless creative partner who sees the future and wants to help us change it. DRAFTKINGS believed in us, our principles and our mission enough to give us a freedom no scared corporation or traditional media partner ever could or ever would. To our fans, know that DRAFTKINGS is the reason you aren’t behind a paywall, and I’m promising you the money won’t change the show or corrupt us in any way. Sincerely, DRAFT LE BATARD.”

« see more Net News