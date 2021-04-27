Blank

WEA, the Label and Artist Services division of WARNER MUSIC GROUP has named BENJAMIN BLANK, President Of Media. It's a newly created position. BLANK will head up WMG's newly formed digital advertising and creative content division. This division brings WMG's digital advertising including UPROXX, SONGKICK, and HIPHOPDX under one unit.

BLANK will be based in LOS ANGELES and report to WEA Pres. MARIA WEAVER.

WEAVER commented, "Since meeting BEN I’ve been impressed with his drive, his leadership, and his fearless ability to think outside the box to create meaningful and engaging content. He’s always in tune with the cultural conversation and he and the UPROXX team have built something really special. There’s no doubt he’s the right person to take the reins as we take a new approach to our owned media."

BLANK added, "WARNER MUSIC is a powerhouse, home to not only some of the world’s most influential artists, but also to culture-shaping brands and online destinations for music fans. Putting this collective firepower under one roof makes sense, allowing our partners to tap into our broad reach of fans across the globe at an even bigger scale. I look forward to working alongside MARIA and am excited to continue to collaborate with my UPROXX family and everyone at HIPHOPDX and SONGKICK."

Most recently, BLANK was CEO and Chief Creative Officer at UPROXX MEDIA GROUP, which has been part of the WMG family since 2018.

« see more Net News