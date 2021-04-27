Paula Salvatore (Photo: Twitter)

UNIVERSAL MUSIC GROUP has upped PAULA SALVATORE to VP/Client Relations And Studio Marketing. SALVATORE takes over the newly created position immediately.

SALVATORE will be charged with overseeing client relations, booking and studio marketing across UMG's commercial recording studios in the UNITED STATES. She'll also be working with the studio executive team on the development, execution and maintenance of UMG's global Recording Studios strategy. The LOS ANGELES-based SALVATORE will report to UMG SVP/Recording Studios And Archive Management PATRICK KRAUS.

KRAUS commented, "There are very few people in our industry with PAULA’s breadth of relationships and deep knowledge of managing recording studios. Simply put, PAULA is a legend in our field – highly respected and beloved by recording artists, engineers and producers alike. This elevated role will leverage her experience managing CAPITOL STUDIOS across all of UMG’s U.S. facilities and in our global strategy."

SALVATORE added, "I’m excited to start this new position at UMG and to work across the company’s growing roster of best-in-class recording studios and facilities. The past 30 years at CAPITOL STUDIOS have been an extraordinary time, both in my life and career, and I’m thrilled that I’ll continue to interact with so many of the friends that I made during that time. I’m thankful to PAT KRAUS and MICHAEL FREY for this wonderful opportunity and I’m looking forward to some extraordinary recording sessions in the future."

