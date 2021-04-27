VOICE RADIO NETWORK has launched Spanish Urban/Tropical WJBR HD2/W281CM (104.1 MAXIMA)/WILMINGTON, DE. The station is the second of VOICE RADIO NETWORK's MAXIMA stations with WKDB (MAXIMA 95.3)/OCEAN CITY-SALISBURY.

104.1 MAXIMA is simulcasting WKDB's morning show with KEVIN ANDRADE, LALI VERA and HENRY LOOR. DJ JHOLI is on from 10a - 1p and DJ WUAZAT from 1-3p and DJ FIUGER from 4-7p.

Look for VOICE RADIO NETWORK Pres. and CEO KEVIN ANDRADE to continue to expand the group.

